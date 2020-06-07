Share |

Rhubarb Day - Vermillion

Jun 7, 2020

Recipe tastings, prizes, refreshments and speaker. Bring your favorite rhubarb recipe (dessert, non-dessert or beverage) to compete in our rhubarb contest. 


Location:   W.H. Over Museum
Map:   1110 Ratingen St., Vermillion, SD
Phone:   605-659-6151
Website:   http://www.whovermuseum.org/

