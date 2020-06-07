Rhubarb Day - Vermillion
Jun 7, 2020
Recipe tastings, prizes, refreshments and speaker. Bring your favorite rhubarb recipe (dessert, non-dessert or beverage) to compete in our rhubarb contest.
|Location:
|W.H. Over Museum
|Map:
|1110 Ratingen St., Vermillion, SD
|Phone:
|605-659-6151
|Website:
|http://www.whovermuseum.org/
All Dates:
Jun 7, 2020 First Sunday in June. Starts at 2-2:30
Recipe tastings, prizes, refreshments and speaker.
