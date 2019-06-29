Ribs and more at the Ranch - Freeman
Jun 29, 2019
Barbecue rib cook-off contest. Official judging will take place in the afternoon, with meals served to the public from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Baby back ribs, pulled pork sandwiches and side dishes will be sold ala carte. Purchase cooked ribs from any of the chef contestants – individually, 3 ribs, 6 ribs or a full rack.
|Location:
|Freeman Academy Campus
|Map:
|748 South Main Street, Freeman, SD 57029
|Phone:
|605-321-7351
|Email:
|vwaltner@freemanacademy.org
All Dates:
Barbecue rib cook-off contest.
