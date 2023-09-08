Ribs, Rods & Rock N' Roll - Vermillion
Sep 8, 2023 - Sep 9, 2023
Classic cars, inflatables, vendors, cornhole tournament, music and state barbecue championship cook-off.
|Location:
|Downtown
|Map:
|Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-624-5571
|Website:
|http://www.sdbbq.us/
All Dates:
