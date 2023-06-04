Ride Across South Dakota (RASDak)

Jun 4, 2023 - Jun 9, 2023

RASDak is an annual bicycle ride to enjoy the beautiful scenery and hospitality of South Dakota, the “Land of Infinite Variety.” South Dakota is home to a variety of landscapes from rolling prairie to the Black Hills. The best way to experience these landscapes is by bike!

The route will take riders through Spearfish, Victoria, Savoy, Elmore, Cheyenne Crossing, Buckhorn, WY, Four Corners, WY, Newcastle, WY, Hill View Heights, WY, Custer, Sanator, Hot Springs, Keystone, Rockerville, Colonial Pine Hills, Rapid City, Nemo, Sturgis, Nisland, Belle Fourche, and ending back in Spearfish.