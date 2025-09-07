Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- Heidi Marsh, Marketing Director
South Dakota Magazine, Yankton, SD
Ride Through McCrory Gardens - Brookings
Sep 14, 2025
Come join us for horse-drawn trolley rides through the arboretum.
Adults (18+) - $10
Youth (6-17 years old) - $5
SDSU Students (with valid student ID) - $5
0-5 year olds - FREE
All Dates:
Sep 7, 2025
Sep 14, 2025
Ride Through McCrory Gardens - Brookings
Come join us for horse-drawn trolley rides through the arboretum.
Adults (18+) - $10
Youth (6-17 years old) - $5
SDSU Students (with valid student ID) - $5
0-5 year olds - FREE
McCrory Gardens
McCrory Gardens 57007 631 22nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57007
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.