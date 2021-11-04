Ringneck Festival & Bird Dog Challenge

Nov 5, 2021

November 4-6, 2021, will mark the 24th year of the Huron Ringneck Festival competition and the 19th year for the Bird Dog Challenge. Thirty teams with participants from as far away as Washington, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Nebraska compete in the event. Mark your calendars as you won't want to miss out on the 24th Annual Huron Ringneck Festival.

You will find more information the Huron Chamber of Commerce website on the Ringneck Festival and Bird Dog Challenge along with rules and applications that you can download. Only 30 teams will be accepted for the competition hunt and 40 for the Bird Dog Challenge so be sure to get your application in by the August 30, 2021 deadline.

The Huron Ringneck Festival Bird Dog Challenge is an exhibition that tests the skills of dogs and hunters. The event is scheduled for November 4-5, 2021 and kicks off the Ringneck Festival weekend.

Each competition allows for two hunters and one dog to take the field. Each hunter is limited to five shells and has 20 minutes to harvest birds.

Points are awarded to each team based on birds harvested, full retrieves, partial retrieves, and normal retrieves, shots not taken, and every second remaining on the clock. A maximum of 40 teams is allowed to participate in the event, with a registration fee of $175 per team. Cash prizes are awarded to first through fifth place teams.