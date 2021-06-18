Share |

River City Friday Night 2021 - Chamberlain

Jun 25, 2021 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Join us downtown in Chamberlain, South Dakota the last two Fridays in June and first two Fridays in July! Free admission, live music, games, food trucks and more. Fun for the whole family!


Location:   Main Street
Map:   100 N Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325
Phone:   605-730-0079
Email:   hutmacherm@hotmail.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/RiverCityFridayNights

All Dates:
Jun 18, 2021 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Jun 25, 2021 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Jul 2, 2021 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Jul 9, 2021 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

