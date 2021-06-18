River City Friday Night 2021 - Chamberlain
Jul 9, 2021 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Join us downtown in Chamberlain, South Dakota the last two Fridays in June and first two Fridays in July! Free admission, live music, games, food trucks and more. Fun for the whole family!
|Location:
|Main Street
|Map:
|100 N Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325
|Phone:
|605-730-0079
|Email:
|hutmacherm@hotmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/RiverCityFridayNights
All Dates:
Jun 18, 2021 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Jun 25, 2021 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Jul 2, 2021 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Jul 9, 2021 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Bridging families and communities!
