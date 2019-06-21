River City Friday Nights - Chamberlain
Jul 5, 2019
Organized kids' activities, live music, food and craft vendors, family games and beer garden.
|Location:
|Main Street
|Map:
|112 N Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325
|Phone:
|605-682-9051
|Email:
|kelli@midstatesd.net
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/RiverCityFridayNights/
All Dates:
Jun 21, 2019
Jun 28, 2019
Jul 5, 2019
Jul 12, 2019
Family fun on Friday nights!
