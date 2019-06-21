Share |

River City Friday Nights - Chamberlain

Jul 12, 2019

Organized kids' activities, live music, food and craft vendors, family games and beer garden.


Location:   Main Street
Map:   112 N Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325
Phone:   605-682-9051
Email:   kelli@midstatesd.net
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/RiverCityFridayNights/

All Dates:
Jun 21, 2019
Jun 28, 2019
Jul 5, 2019
Jul 12, 2019

Search All Events By Day

June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable