Riverview Christmas Tree Farm’s Pumpkin Festival - Canton

Oct 20, 2024 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Exciting News from Riverview Christmas Tree Farm!

This year, our beloved Pumpkin Festival is bigger and better than ever! Join us for a day filled with fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

NEW THIS YEAR: Get ready for our giant pumpkin cannon and apple cannons – watch as we launch pumpkins and apples into the sky! Plus, don’t miss out on the thrilling mining sleuth adventure!

Of course, we’re keeping all your favorite activities! Enjoy pumpkin picking, sip on local South Dakota wines and fall brews at our beer garden, and meet our adorable farm animals.

Kids will love our pumpkin painting, inflatables, train rides, and the ever-popular duck races! There will be tons of games, delicious concessions, caramel apples, cotton candy, and so many other tasty goodies. And let’s not forget our fall crafts and decor to get you in the autumn spirit!

Mark your calendars and join us for a fantastic fall celebration at Riverview Christmas Tree Farm!