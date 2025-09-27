Riverview Christmas Tree Farm’s Pumpkin Festival - Canton

Oct 25, 2025 - Oct 26, 2025

The Pumpkin Festival at Riverview Christmas Tree Farm is back!



Join us for a day filled with fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories.



✨ Blast pumpkins and apples high into the sky with our powerful pumpkin and apple cannons! Plus, dig into adventure with our rock mining sleuth experience!



Of course, we’re keeping all your favorite activities! Enjoy pumpkin picking, sip on local South Dakota wines and fall brews at our beer garden, and meet our adorable farm animals.



Kids will love our corn pit, pumpkin painting, inflatables, train rides, and the ever-popular duck races! There will be tons of games, food trucks, caramel apples, cotton candy, and so many other tasty goodies. And let’s not forget our fall crafts and décor to get you in the autumn spirit!



Mark your calendars and join us for a fantastic fall celebration at Riverview Christmas Tree Farm!

Fee: $10/person