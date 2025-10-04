Riverview Pumpkin Festival - HAUNTED TRAIL - Canton
Oct 4, 2025 - Oct 11, 2025
Dare to brave the Haunted Trail at the Riverview Pumpkin Festival! Walk the dark paths where the tormented spirits of our tragic past still roam, searching for peace they never found. Experience the eerie stories and spine-chilling scares around every corner. This event supports Canton High School's FFA and Drama Club, and we need MORE VOLUNTEERS to make it even better. Join us as a scarer or guide and help bring the haunted trail to life!
Fee: $10/Person
|Location:
|Riverview Christmas Tree Farm
|Map:
|48392 278th Street, Canton, SD 57013
|Phone:
|605-743-0521
|Email:
|info@riverviewtreefarm.com
|Website:
|https://www.riverviewtreefarm.com/
All Dates:
Oct 4, 2025 - Oct 11, 2025 This event is only on October 4th and 11th (Not a date range)
