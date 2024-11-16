Robert Erhard Plays Dvorak - Sioux Falls
Nov 16, 2024 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Smetana’s “The Moldau” conveys the spirit of his homeland by following the course of a picturesque river. South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s principal cellist Robert Erhard captures the intensity of Dvorak’s Cello Concerto-written while Dvorak was in America. Composer Paul Moravec will be on hand for the world premiere of the orchestral version of his ode to immigrants “A New Country.”
Fee: $sdsymphony.org
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|https://www.sdsymphony.org/
All Dates:
Nov 16, 2024 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
