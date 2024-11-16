Robert Erhard Plays Dvorak - Sioux Falls

Nov 16, 2024 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Smetana’s “The Moldau” conveys the spirit of his homeland by following the course of a picturesque river. South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s principal cellist Robert Erhard captures the intensity of Dvorak’s Cello Concerto-written while Dvorak was in America. Composer Paul Moravec will be on hand for the world premiere of the orchestral version of his ode to immigrants “A New Country.”

 

Fee: $sdsymphony.org


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   https://www.sdsymphony.org/

