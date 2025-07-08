Robotics Camp (Grades K-5) - Pierre

Jul 8, 2025 - Jul 29, 2025

Artificial Intelligence is all the rage, but it begins with simple code instructions to a robot. Campers learn the basics of coding and robotics and ignite their curiosity, building with LEGOs and thinking creatively about how their machines can perform tasks to solve a set of sticky problems.



July 8th, 22nd, and 29th:

1:00pm - 5:00pm



July 15th

8:00am - 12:00pm

Session One: every Tuesday June 3-24

Session Two: every Tuesday July 8-29

We are excited to offer flexible camp days for the 2025 season! If you have visiting grandchildren or friends, need to watch your expenses, or if you’re worried about a vacation taking away from your child’s ability to participate in camp, you can pick your days!



Each camp runs once per week for four weeks in June before repeating in July and you can register day-by-day! Each camp day is $25 for members and $31.25 for nonmembers. Space is limited and on a first-come-first-serve basis, so register quickly!







Capital Area United Way is supporting our efforts to build central South Dakota LEGO League—this means a 50% registration discount to our Robotics Camp (grades 3-5)!



​SDDC Members can enter in the discount code "MEMBER" to receive a 20% discount off of their total registration. Enter your code at the bottom of the Contact Information page.



Employees and members of SDDC partner organizations can enter their specific organization as a discount code (AVERA, YMCA, BGC, GOLD) to receive a 10% discount off of their total registration. Enter your code at the bottom of the Contact Information page.



Campers who receive economic assistance can enter the specific discount code (TANF, WIC, SNAP, DSS) to receive a 50% discount off of their total registration. Enter your code at the bottom of the Contact Information page.