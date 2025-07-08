Robotics Camp (Grades K-5) - Pierre

Jul 8, 2025 - Jul 29, 2025

Artificial Intelligence is all the rage, but it begins with simple code instructions to a robot. Campers learn the basics of coding and robotics and ignite their curiosity, building with LEGOs and thinking creatively about how their machines can perform tasks to solve a set of sticky problems.

July 8th, 22nd, and 29th:
1:00pm - 5:00pm

July 15th
8:00am - 12:00pm
Session One: every Tuesday June 3-24
Session Two: every Tuesday July 8-29
We are excited to offer flexible camp days for the 2025 season! If you have visiting grandchildren or friends, need to watch your expenses, or if you’re worried about a vacation taking away from your child’s ability to participate in camp, you can pick your days!

Each camp runs once per week for four weeks in June before repeating in July and you can register day-by-day! Each camp day is $25 for members and $31.25 for nonmembers. Space is limited and on a first-come-first-serve basis, so register quickly!



Capital Area United Way is supporting our efforts to build central South Dakota LEGO League—this means a 50% registration discount to our Robotics Camp (grades 3-5)!

​SDDC Members can enter in the discount code "MEMBER" to receive a 20% discount off of their total registration. Enter your code at the bottom of the Contact Information page.

Employees and members of SDDC partner organizations can enter their specific organization as a discount code (AVERA, YMCA, BGC, GOLD) to receive a 10% discount off of their total registration. Enter your code at the bottom of the Contact Information page.

Campers who receive economic assistance can enter the specific discount code (TANF, WIC, SNAP, DSS) to receive a 50% discount off of their total registration. Enter your code at the bottom of the Contact Information page.


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=156221

All Dates:
Jul 8, 2025 - Jul 29, 2025 8am-12pm

Artificial Intelligence is all the rage, but it begins with simple code instructions to a robot. Campers learn the basics of coding and robotics and ignite their curiosity, building with LEGOs and thinking creatively about how their machines can perform tasks to solve a set of sticky problems.July 8th, 22nd, and 29th:1:00pm - 5:00pmJuly 15th8:00am - 12:00pmSession One: every Tuesday June 3-24Session ...
South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

July (2025)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable