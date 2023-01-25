Share |

Robotics Day - Pierre

Jan 25, 2023 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Speak to robotic experts and learn how they use robotics in their lives. Come and have fun while you play and learn! The Girls Scouts, Civil Air Patrol, and our local Lego team will all be there! Come join us!


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   (605) 224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=75200

All Dates:
Introduce robotics to students through hands-on robotics activities.

