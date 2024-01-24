Robotics Day - Pierre
Jan 24, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Introduce robotics to students through hands-on robotics activities. Speak to robotic experts and learn how they use robotics in their lives. Come and have fun while you play and learn! Flying drones, Civil Air Patrol, and our local Lego team will all be there! Come join us! Free admission!
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
All Dates:
