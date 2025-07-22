Robotics Pop-Up Camp - Pierre
Jul 22, 2025 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Artificial Intelligence is all the rage, but it begins with simple code instructions to a robot. Campers will have multiple activities as they learn the basics of coding and robotics and ignite their curiosity, building with LEGOs and thinking creatively about how their machines can perform tasks to solve a set of sticky problems. All ages welcome!
Fee: $Free with admission
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://www.sd-discovery.org/index.php
All Dates:
