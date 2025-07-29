Robotics Pop Up Camp - Pierre

Jul 29, 2025 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Artificial Intelligence is all the rage, but it begins with simple code instructions to a robot. Campers learn the basics of coding and robotics and ignite their curiosity, building with LEGOs and thinking creatively about how their machines can perform tasks to solve a set of sticky problems. All ages welcome!

 

Fee: $Free with admission


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=156221

