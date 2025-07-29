Robotics Pop Up Camp - Pierre
Jul 29, 2025 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Artificial Intelligence is all the rage, but it begins with simple code instructions to a robot. Campers learn the basics of coding and robotics and ignite their curiosity, building with LEGOs and thinking creatively about how their machines can perform tasks to solve a set of sticky problems. All ages welcome!
Fee: $Free with admission
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=156221
All Dates:
Jul 29, 2025 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.