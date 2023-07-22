Rock and Gem show
Jul 22, 2023 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come see all the wonderful rocks for sale. We’ll have vendors with local specimens, as well as, gems and minerals from around the world. There will be door prizes, silent auctions, club cases, and a kids area.
Fee: $Adults/kids 13 & older $4 / 12 & under free with paid adult
|Location:
|Central States Fairground Fine Arts building
|Map:
|800 San Francisco st, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|6058776957
|Email:
|westdakota.rocks@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://www.wdgms.org/
All Dates:
Jul 22, 2023 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Jul 23, 2023 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Annual Rock and Gem Show
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.