Rock and Gem show

Jul 22, 2023 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Come see all the wonderful rocks for sale. We’ll have vendors with local specimens, as well as, gems and minerals from around the world. There will be door prizes, silent auctions, club cases, and a kids area.

 

Fee: $Adults/kids 13 & older $4 / 12 & under free with paid adult


Location:   Central States Fairground Fine Arts building
Map:   800 San Francisco st, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   6058776957
Email:   westdakota.rocks@gmail.com
Website:   https://www.wdgms.org/

Jul 22, 2023 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Jul 23, 2023 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

