Rock, Fossil, & Mineral ID Day - Rapid City

Sep 23, 2023

Members of the public are invited to bring their backyard fossil or rock finds to the South Dakota Mines Museum of Geology for the annual Rock and Fossil ID Day.

 


Location:   Museum of Geology - O'Harra Third Floor
Map:   O'Harra Building, 561 E St Joseph St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   (605) 394-2467
Website:   https://sdsmt-ekt1.sdsmt.edu/Events/Rock-and-Fossil-ID-Day(1)/

All Dates:
