Rock, Fossil, & Mineral ID Day - Rapid City
Sep 23, 2023
Members of the public are invited to bring their backyard fossil or rock finds to the South Dakota Mines Museum of Geology for the annual Rock and Fossil ID Day.
|Location:
|Museum of Geology - O'Harra Third Floor
|Map:
|O'Harra Building, 561 E St Joseph St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|(605) 394-2467
|Website:
|https://sdsmt-ekt1.sdsmt.edu/Events/Rock-and-Fossil-ID-Day(1)/
All Dates:
