Rock of Ages by Chris D'Arienzo
Apr 1, 2022 - Apr 2, 2022
If you like HAIRBALL, you'll love "Rock of Ages."
This funny musical with loads of hit songs from the '80s will take you back to the time of big rock bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair.
$20 Non-ACT Members (plus $1.50 fee), $15 for ACT Members (plus $1.50 fee).
|Location:
|Pepsi-Cola Theatre for the Performing Arts
|Map:
|700 N. Main St., Mitchell SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-995-2710
|Email:
|Daniel.Miller@dwu.edu
|Website:
|http://www.dwu.edu/tickets
All Dates:
Apr 1, 2022 - Apr 2, 2022 7:30pm
Apr 3, 2022 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Apr 8, 2022 - Apr 9, 2022 7:30pm
Apr 10, 2022 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
