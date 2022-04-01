Share |

Rock of Ages by Chris D'Arienzo

Apr 10, 2022 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

If you like HAIRBALL, you'll love "Rock of Ages." 

This funny musical with loads of hit songs from the '80s will take you back to the time of big rock bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair.  

Reserve a seat at www.dwu.edu/tickets 

$20 Non-ACT Members (plus $1.50 fee), $15 for ACT Members (plus $1.50 fee).


Location:   Pepsi-Cola Theatre for the Performing Arts
Map:   700 N. Main St., Mitchell SD 57301
Phone:   605-995-2710
Email:   Daniel.Miller@dwu.edu
Website:   http://www.dwu.edu/tickets

All Dates:
Apr 1, 2022 - Apr 2, 2022 7:30pm
Apr 3, 2022 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Apr 8, 2022 - Apr 9, 2022 7:30pm
Apr 10, 2022 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Pepsi-Cola Theatre for the Performing Arts
