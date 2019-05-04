Share |

Rockerville Community Club Garage Sale

May 4, 2019 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Food is available as well as great garage sale items. To reserve a table with an 8’x 8’ space, email demara1960@hotmail or call 402-649-2530.


Map:   23776 Golden HIlls Dr., Rapid City, SD
Phone:   402-649-2530

All Dates:
Garage sale. 

