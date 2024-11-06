Rocky Wednesday - Pierre

Nov 6, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

See and touch local rocks and enjoy take home goodies!

 

Fee: $Free with admission


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=141070

All Dates:
Nov 6, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

See and touch local rocks and enjoy take home goodies!   Fee: $Free with admission
South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

November (2024)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable