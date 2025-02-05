Rocky Wednesday - Pierre
Feb 5, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
See and touch local rocks and enjoy take-home goodies!
Fee: $Free with admission
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=141070
All Dates:
