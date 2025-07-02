Rocky Wednesday - Pierre

Jul 2, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

See and touch local rocks and enjoy take-home goodies!


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=148099

