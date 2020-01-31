Rodeo Rapid City
Jan 31, 2020 - Feb 8, 2020
Rodeo Rapid City delivers nine days of action-packed rodeo events. Events include: PRCA Xtreme Bulls, 20X High School Rodeo Showcase, ranch rodeo, PRCA Xtreme Bronc Match, PRCA Barrel Racing Slack, timed event slack, percheron hitch, dummy roping, mounted shooting, chili cookoff, horsemanship clinic and more!
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
|Map:
|444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD
|Phone:
|605-258-2596
|Website:
|http://https://www.suttonrodeo.com/rodeo-rapid-city
All Dates:
Jan 31, 2020 - Feb 8, 2020
Nine days of action-packed rodeo events.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.