Rodeo Rapid City

Jan 31, 2020 - Feb 8, 2020

Rodeo Rapid City delivers nine days of action-packed rodeo events. Events include: PRCA Xtreme Bulls, 20X High School Rodeo Showcase, ranch rodeo, PRCA Xtreme Bronc Match, PRCA Barrel Racing Slack, timed event slack, percheron hitch, dummy roping, mounted shooting, chili cookoff, horsemanship clinic and more!


Location:   Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Map:   444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD
Phone:   605-258-2596
Website:   http://https://www.suttonrodeo.com/rodeo-rapid-city

Nine days of action-packed rodeo events.

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Rushmore Plaza Civic Center 444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD

