Rodney Carrington (concert) - Deadwood

Feb 23, 2019 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Rodney Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer who recorded eight major record label comedy albums, selling millions of copies.

Admission: $59


Location:   Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino
Map:   1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   802-255-1826
Email:   emilycarterhere@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.soundchronicle.com/tickets/Rodney_Carrington_Deadwood_SD_2019-02-23_20-00

All Dates:
A multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer performs.

