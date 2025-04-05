Roncalli Ball - Aberdeen

Apr 5, 2025

 
Food, music, live and silent auctions. 

Location:   Dakota Event Center
Map:   720 Lamont St S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-725-2641

All Dates:
