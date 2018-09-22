Rose Hill Cemetery Walk - Spearfish
Sep 22, 2018 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
History comes to life as costumed actors portray "all new" people from Rose Hill from 1918 for a centennial edition. 2pm and again at 4pm. Free to all. Parking directions at Spearfish Rose Hill Cemetery gate.
|Location:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Map:
|255 Ash St, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
|Phone:
|605-717-9878
|Email:
|j_l_wiley@yahoo.com
All Dates:
