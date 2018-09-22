Share |

Rose Hill Cemetery Walk - Spearfish

Sep 22, 2018 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

History comes to life as costumed actors portray "all new" people from Rose Hill from 1918 for a centennial edition. 2pm and again at 4pm. Free to all. Parking directions at Spearfish Rose Hill Cemetery gate.


Location:   Rose Hill Cemetery
Map:   255 Ash St, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
Phone:   605-717-9878
Email:   j_l_wiley@yahoo.com

