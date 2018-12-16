Share |

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer - Sioux Falls

Dec 16, 2018 6:00 pm

The “most famous reindeer of all” from the longest running and highest rated holiday television special will return live on stage with this critically acclaimed musical. Back by popular demand following three successful years of touring North America, the world’s most famous reindeer and a holly jolly cast of iconic characters.

 

Fee: $Call the Box Office for more info


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/rudolph-red-nosed-reindeer-musical

Dec 16, 2018 6:00 pm

