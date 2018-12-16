Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer - Sioux Falls
Dec 16, 2018 6:00 pm
The “most famous reindeer of all” from the longest running and highest rated holiday television special will return live on stage with this critically acclaimed musical. Back by popular demand following three successful years of touring North America, the world’s most famous reindeer and a holly jolly cast of iconic characters.
Fee: $Call the Box Office for more info
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/rudolph-red-nosed-reindeer-musical
All Dates:
Dec 16, 2018 6:00 pm
