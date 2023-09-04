Rug Hooking Exhibit & Open House - Lead

Sep 4, 2023 - Oct 13, 2023

The Lead Deadwood Arts Center will be hosting a traditional rug hooking exhibit and open house. The beautiful, hand hooked wool rugs have been created by the Mt. Rushmore Rug Hookers Social Club and will be on display Sept 4 thru Oct 13. An "Artists Reception" will be held on Wednesday, Sept 6 from 4 to 6 pm with light refreshments served. The public is invited to attend and view over 30 new pieces, watch live demos of rug hooking from the artists and enter a raffle for a chance to win a beautiful rug. The Arts Center is located at 309 W. Main in Lead. For more info, please call 605-584-1461