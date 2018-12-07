Share |

Rug & Relic presents the work of Danielle Cloust-Gast - Sioux Falls

Dec 7, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Inspired by the landscape, architecture, and seasons of her home of Spirit Lake, IA, Danielle Cloust-Gast’s paintings are a vibrant reflection of prairie life, while exploring the linear details of the plains. Join Rug & Relic on the First Friday of December, the 7th, from 5-8PM as we showcase Clouse-Gast's recent work and welcome the holiday season. Examples of Cloust-Gast's work can be found at https://www.facebook.com/clousestudios/, feel free to call the gallery at 605.331.5546 with any questions. We look forward to seeing you soon!


Location:   Rug & Relic
Map:   401 E 8th St, Ste 112, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605.331.5546
Email:   sales@rugandrelic.com

All Dates:
