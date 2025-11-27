Run for The Banquet - Sioux Falls

Nov 27, 2025 8:00 am - 10:00 am

Start Your Thanksgiving with a Run for a Good Cause!



Looking for a meaningful way to kick off Thanksgiving? Join us for The Banquet’s Family Fun Run on Thursday, November 27, at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Armory Building in Sioux Falls.



Before the holiday hustle begins, lace up your shoes and bring the whole family for a 1-mile, 5K, or 10K run/walk — no registration, no timing, no pressure. Just a suggested $20 donation to support The Banquet’s mission to feed and serve our community.



This beloved tradition is all about fun, fitness, and giving back. Costumes are encouraged — turkeys, pilgrims, and festive flair welcome!



Can’t attend? You can still support from anywhere by donating at TheBanquetSF.org, on Venmo @TheBanquetSF, or visiting our Downtown office.



Come move with purpose this Thanksgiving — and help make a difference!