Run for the Wine - Brandon

Jun 7, 2019

10k and 5k runs. We encourage you to bring a lawn chair or blanket to hang out afterwards to enjoy the wine, the scenery, and the music.


Location:   Wilde Prairie Winery
Map:   48052 259th Street, Brandon, SD 57005
Phone:   605-582-6471
Website:   http://allsportcentral.com

Jun 7, 2019

10k and 5k runs.

Wilde Prairie Winery
48052 259th Street, Brandon, SD 57005

