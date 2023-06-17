Run with the Govs

Plan to Run with the Govs on a 3.5-mile trail that winds through the heart of South Dakota's capital city. The route features bronze statues of 28 former governors. Race through to see the highlights or stroll along the route to enjoy the artistry and stories of the state's legendary leaders.

The race starts and finishes at the front steps of the beautiful State Capitol building. Participants of all ages are welcome, including kids in strollers, and dogs on leashes.

Race registration fees and additional donations will be contributed to The Trail of Governors Foundation.