Run with the Govs - Pierre

Jun 15, 2019 8:30 am

4 mile run/walk through the heart of South Dakota's capital city. See bronze statues of former South Dakota governors as you run or stroll. Race starts and finishes at the front steps of the State Capitol.


Location:   State Capitol
Map:   Pierre, SD
Website:   http://www.trailofgovernors.com

