S10uxperCon - Sioux Falls
Sep 19, 2025 - Sep 21, 2025
Cosplay contest, celebrity entertainment, panels, video game tournament, vendors and artists.
For more information, please email: info@siouxpercon.com
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center
|Map:
|1201 N West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Website:
|http://www.siouxpercon.com/
All Dates:
Sep 19, 2025 - Sep 21, 2025
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.