Salute to Fire Fighters-Mitchell
Jun 7, 2019 - Jun 9, 2019
Firetrucks through the years, Fire memorabilia- featuring the Champion Fireschool flag from 1895 and special presentation Friday at 7pm by Public Safety Chief, Lyndon Overwg.
|Carnegie Resource Center
|119 W 3rd St, Mitchell, SD 57301
|605-996-3209
