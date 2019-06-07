Share |

Salute to Fire Fighters-Mitchell

Jun 7, 2019 - Jun 9, 2019

Firetrucks through the years, Fire memorabilia- featuring the Champion Fireschool flag from 1895 and special presentation Friday at 7pm by Public Safety Chief, Lyndon Overwg.


Location:   Carnegie Resource Center
Map:   119 W 3rd St, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-996-3209

All Dates:
Jun 7, 2019 - Jun 9, 2019

Firetrucks through the years, Fire memorabilia- featuring the Champion Fireschool flag from 1895 and special presentation Friday at 7pm by Public Safety Chief, Lyndon Overwg.
Carnegie Resource Center
Carnegie Resource Center 57301 119 W 3rd St, Mitchell, SD 57301

Search All Events By Day

June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable