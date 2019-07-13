Sanford Lab Neutrino Day- Lead
Jul 13, 2019
This year's city-wide science festival explores the infinite intersections between science and the arts.The festival includes, science activities and exhibits, live video chats, and presentations.
For a full schedule click here:
sanfordlab.org/neutrinoday
|Location:
|Historic Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 W. Main Street, PO Box 412, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-2067
|Email:
|opera@rushmore.com
All Dates:
This year's city-wide science festival explores the infinite intersections between science and the arts.
