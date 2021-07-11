Share |

Sangria Sunday - Renner

Aug 29, 2021

Different food truck each week!
Live music from 1:00 - 4:00!
Join your friends at Strawbale Winery to enjoy Sangria Summer wines and relaxing music.
Admission: $5.00/person or $10.00/carload or free to Wines Frequently members. Please no pets or outside beverages. All will be provided.

 

Location:   Strawbale Winery
Map:   47215 257th ST, Renner, South Dakota 57055
Phone:   605-543-5071
Email:   info@strawbalewinery.com

All Dates:
Jul 11, 2021
Jul 18, 2021
Jul 25, 2021
Aug 1, 2021
Aug 8, 2021
Aug 15, 2021
Aug 22, 2021
Aug 29, 2021
Sep 5, 2021
Sep 12, 2021

