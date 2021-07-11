Sangria Sunday - Renner
Aug 29, 2021
Different food truck each week!
Live music from 1:00 - 4:00!
Join your friends at Strawbale Winery to enjoy Sangria Summer wines and relaxing music.
Admission: $5.00/person or $10.00/carload or free to Wines Frequently members. Please no pets or outside beverages. All will be provided.
|Location:
|Strawbale Winery
|Map:
|47215 257th ST, Renner, South Dakota 57055
|Phone:
|605-543-5071
|Email:
|info@strawbalewinery.com
All Dates:
Jul 11, 2021
Jul 18, 2021
Jul 25, 2021
Aug 1, 2021
Aug 8, 2021
Aug 15, 2021
Aug 22, 2021
Aug 29, 2021
Sep 5, 2021
Sep 12, 2021
Sangria, live music, food truck, and chickens! Come out and enjoy life in slow motion!
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.