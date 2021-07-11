Sangria Sunday - Renner

Sep 12, 2021

Different food truck each week!

Live music from 1:00 - 4:00!

Join your friends at Strawbale Winery to enjoy Sangria Summer wines and relaxing music.

Admission: $5.00/person or $10.00/carload or free to Wines Frequently members. Please no pets or outside beverages. All will be provided.

