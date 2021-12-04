Santa's Workshop
Dec 12, 2021 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Take your photo with Santa (no appointments needed, no photographer on site so bring your own phone/camera!)
Festive free refreshments
Holiday craft projects for kids
Outdoor scavenger hunt at your own pace
Outdoor Santa's mailbox available all Christmas season
Saturday, December 4 from 3-7 pm
Sunday, December 5 from 10 am - 2 pm
Saturday, December 11 from 3-7 pm
Sunday, December 12 from 10 am - 2 pm
|Location:
|Dakota Territorial Capitol Building Replica
|Map:
|Levee St, Yankton, SD 57078
|Email:
|yanktonmorningoptimistclub@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://optimist.org/
All Dates:
Dec 4, 2021 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Dec 5, 2021 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Dec 11, 2021 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Dec 12, 2021 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
