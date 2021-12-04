Santa's Workshop

Dec 12, 2021 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Santa Claus and his Yankton Morning Optimist Club elves invite you to experience Santa's Workshop! Located in Yankton's Dakota Territorial Capitol Replica within Riverside Park, this free family-focused event is a great way to celebrate the festive holiday season with your kids and grandkids.











What to expect:Take your photo with Santa (no appointments needed, no photographer on site so bring your own phone/camera!)Festive free refreshmentsHoliday craft projects for kidsOutdoor scavenger hunt at your own paceOutdoor Santa's mailbox available all Christmas season

Santa's Workshop will be open:

Saturday, December 4 from 3-7 pm

Sunday, December 5 from 10 am - 2 pm

Saturday, December 11 from 3-7 pm

Sunday, December 12 from 10 am - 2 pm

Happy Holidays! We hope to see you there!