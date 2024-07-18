Sarah Elizabeth Taylor Book Signing - Lead
Jul 18, 2024 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Featured books are Gold Rush Gal and Grandmother Tails, which were both written by Sarah Elizabeth Taylor. Sarah was an early Lead resident. Her manuscripts were edited and published by her great-granddaughter Betsy Quinn, who will be here for you to meet and sign copies of the books. Light refreshments will be served.
|Location:
|Black Hills Mining Museum
|Map:
|323 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-1605
All Dates:
Jul 18, 2024 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.