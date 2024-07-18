Share |

Sarah Elizabeth Taylor Book Signing - Lead

Jul 18, 2024 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Featured books are Gold Rush Gal and Grandmother Tails,  which were both written by Sarah Elizabeth Taylor.  Sarah was an early Lead resident.  Her manuscripts were edited and published by her great-granddaughter Betsy Quinn, who will be here for you to meet and sign copies of the books.  Light refreshments will be served.


Location:   Black Hills Mining Museum
Map:   323 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-1605

All Dates:
Jul 18, 2024 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Featured books are Gold Rush Gal and Grandmother Tails,  which were both written by Sarah Elizabeth Taylor.  Sarah was an early Lead resident.  Her manuscripts were edited and published by her great-granddaughter Betsy Quinn, who will be here for you to meet and sign copies of the books.  Light refreshments will be served.
Black Hills Mining Museum
Black Hills Mining Museum 57754 323 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754

Search All Events By Day

July (2024)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable