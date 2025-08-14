SAW The Musical - Sioux Falls

Aug 14, 2025 - Aug 17, 2025

Parental Advisory: Explicit Content

One of the most thought-provoking horror films of all time now is…a musical — directly from New York Off-Broadway. SAW The Musical hilariously captures the events of the first movie parodying the Saw that started it all following from where Lawrence Gordon and Adam Stanheight find each other for the first time in the bathroom trap. Will they follow ”the rules” as they discover each other’s secrets? Will they escape the game in time and saw right through? A love story with fluidity (and lots more fluids), SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw is Little Shop of Horrors meets Avenue Q, pushing the boundary on sexuality and how to love.