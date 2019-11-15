Scandinavian Smorgasbord - Waubay
Nov 15, 2019 - Nov 16, 2019
Lutefisk, meatballs, homemade mashed potatoes with gravy, herring and other Scandinavian delicacies plus a dessert bar.
Purchase tickets in advance by calling 605-886-4622.
|Location:
|NeSoDakLodge
|Map:
|3285 Camp Dakota Dr., Waubay, SD
|Phone:
|605-947-4440
All Dates:
Nov 15, 2019 - Nov 16, 2019
You won't leave this feast of Scandinavian foods hungry!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.