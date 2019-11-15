Share |

Scandinavian Smorgasbord - Waubay

Nov 15, 2019 - Nov 16, 2019

Lutefisk, meatballs, homemade mashed potatoes with gravy, herring and other Scandinavian delicacies plus a dessert bar. 

Purchase tickets in advance by calling 605-886-4622.


Location:   NeSoDakLodge
Map:   3285 Camp Dakota Dr., Waubay, SD
Phone:   605-947-4440

All Dates:
You won't leave this feast of Scandinavian foods hungry!

