Scare in the Square - Rapid City

Oct 27, 2018 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Tiny ghouls and goblins invade Main Street Square for an afternoon of ghostly family fun. Scare in the Square is held in conjunction with the Downtown Rapid City Business Group’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat. 

Both events are free. Children and parents are encouraged to wear costumes, bring their own trick-or-treat bags and meet at Main Street Square, where they may pick up a map of participating Downtown businesses. 

 


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.mainstreetsquarerc.com

