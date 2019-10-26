Share |

Scare in the Square-Rapid City

Oct 26, 2019 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Scare in the Square features an afternoon of family entertainment at Main Street Square. It is held in conjunction with the Rapid City Downtown Business Group's Downtown Trick-or-Treat. We'll see you in your costumes!


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   512 Main St Suite 980, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.mainstreetsquarerc.com

All Dates:
