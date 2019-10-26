Scare in the Square-Rapid City
Oct 26, 2019 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Scare in the Square features an afternoon of family entertainment at Main Street Square. It is held in conjunction with the Rapid City Downtown Business Group's Downtown Trick-or-Treat. We'll see you in your costumes!
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|512 Main St Suite 980, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.mainstreetsquarerc.com
All Dates:
