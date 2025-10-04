Scarecrow Shootout at University Plains Speedway - Brookings

Oct 4, 2025 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Head to the University Plains Speedway for the annual Scarecrow Shootout on October 4, 2025.

Race is scheduled to begin at 3pm.


Location:   University Plains Speedway
Map:   1942 Medary Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   320-333-6066

