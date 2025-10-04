Scarecrow Shootout at University Plains Speedway - Brookings
Oct 4, 2025 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Head to the University Plains Speedway for the annual Scarecrow Shootout on October 4, 2025.
Race is scheduled to begin at 3pm.
|Location:
|University Plains Speedway
|Map:
|1942 Medary Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|320-333-6066
